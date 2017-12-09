Snow warning removed for North East - but a chilly weekend remains in store

The North East looks set to escape snow this weekend after forecasters removed the warning for heavy snowfall in the region.

The Met Office originally issued a yellow warning for snow this weekend, with roads, trains and flights all expected to be affected.

But changes in weather patterns mean the region now looks set for a dry few days, with snow confined to the northern parts of Scotland and further south in England.

We're still in for a chilly time, however, The North East awoke to a freezing, if sunny, start to the day this morning - and it's not going to get any warmer.

Tonight is expected to be dry and clear across the region with a widespread, sharp frost. However, cloud will increase from the south later in the night and temperatures could reach -5 °C.

Sunday, when the yellow weather warning for snow had been in place from 4am to 11.55pm originally, is forecast to be cloudy - with the only flakes expected to fall on the southern hills.

It's not forecast to be as sunny today, with some hazy sunshine is possible in the north of the region. Brisk easterly winds are expected to lift temperatures near the coast, but the temperature will remain near freezing over hills. The maximum temperature forecast is 4 °C.

The outlook for early next week is for a cold Monday with sunny intervals, wintry showers and brisk winds.

Tuesday looks set to be mainly dry with sunny spells, then frosty overnight. Wednesday is forecast to be less cold with some sunny intervals and occasional rain.