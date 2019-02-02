Picture by Craig Head.

Snow in Sunderland: Your pictures as winter weather hits Wearside

Sunderland has been transformed into a winter wonderland as snow and ice sweeps across the North East region.

Disruption has been caused to traffic and travel over the last couple of days as the cold snap continues, but it hasn’t stopped all of you from taking to the streets with your cameras. Here are some of your wintry pictures.

Wearside has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

1. A dusting of snow

Wearside has been transformed into a winter wonderland.
Ian Maggiore
Ian Maggiore
Temperatures have been below zero.

2. Beautiful blue skies

Temperatures have been below zero.
Ian Maggiore
Ian Maggiore
You have been out with your cameras.

3. Looking to the skies

You have been out with your cameras.
Ian Maggiore
Ian Maggiore
Wrap up warm if you're heading outside.

4. A bracing walk

Wrap up warm if you're heading outside.
Ian Maggiore
Ian Maggiore
