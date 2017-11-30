Snow and ice warnings as chill grips North East

Police and forecasters have issued danger warnings as icy weather grips the region.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice for this morning, with icy patches and wintry showers making roads, pavements and cycle paths potentially hazardous.

Snow has already fallen in South Tyneside and Sunderland as well as elsewhere in the region.

A Met Office statement reads: "Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads.

"Wintry showers will bring an additional hazard and may lead to 2 to 5cm of snow accumulating on ground above 100m, primarily over northern Scotland and north-east England.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

Police forces have also been warning drivers to take care on the ice, and advising people to leave extra time for their journeys.

Cleveland Police tweeted advice from its official account that drivers should turn their headlights on in light and heavy snow, which will both them them see and be seen.