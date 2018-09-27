Slimming World gran gets a dramatic new look for charity

Have your say

A daughter is feeling anything but blue after she braved a headshave to raise funds in memory of her dad.

Grandmother Christine McCourt, 64, has shorn off her striking blue locks to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Maria McCourt after she had her head shaved in aid of Macmillan Slimming World. Picture by FRANK REID

The dedicated fundraiser decided to raise the funds in support of the charity which cared for her late father Joseph Dickinson.

Mum-of-four Christine, of Barmston, Washington, sadly lost her dad back in 2005 following his battle with lung cancer. He was 75.

Slimming World member Christine was inspired to raise funds after seeing her fellow slimmers embark on a range of fundraising activities for charity.

The group, based at Washington Mind, in Grasmere Terrace, is led by Lynne Pittiglio.

Christine’s difficulty walking meant that she couldn’t participate in the events like sponsored runs, but she didn’t want it to stop her from raising cash for the worthy cause.

She decided to shave her head, and raised £300.

Christine said: “My dad suffered from cancer and the Macmillan nurses made his life a lot better by helping him in any way they could.

“I have been going to Slimming World for a while and have lost 2st and have 6st to go.

“I am currently 16½st and am hoping to get to 10st.

“Due to my ill heave I have difficulty walking, but wanted to do something to raise some money. So I decided to get my head shaved.”

The retired grandmother had her daughter Maria McCourt, 41, shave off her hair at the Slimming World group’s regular meeting.

In the run-up to the big day Christine saw her family and friends chip in to raise the impressive total.

Christine added: “Every little helps.”

Macmillan provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.