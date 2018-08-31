Slimmers set to put their best foot forward in fundraising walk

A group of super slimmers are gearing up to ‘walk all over cancer’ when they take part in a national fundraising challenge.

The inspiring group, from Hedley Community Hall in Ellison Street, Hebburn, will do a two-mile walk tomorrow to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Their efforts come as part of a national campaign by the charity to help fund life-saving research.

Around 15 members will be taking part in the event, which will see them set off at 11am from The White Lead pub in Hebburn, in the hope of raising funds.

Davina Smith, who set up the group earlier this year after shedding 3st, said she is looking forward to the event.

The 29-year-old, from Hebburn, once tipped the scales at 14st 2lb and a size 18, but has experienced an incredible transformation after losing 3st 9lb to reach her target weight.

She said: “Our members have been doing 10,000 steps a day as part of the Walk All Over Cancer effort. “We hope to do the walk within an hour and for some people that will be a lot, but we are going to make sure everyone is able to do it.

“Members are bringing their husbands and wives and their dogs along, so it will be really family-orientated event.

“At the end of the day cancer affect everybody.

“Members have been collecting money on sponsor forms and we are just going to try out best to raise as much as possible.”

The fundraising event coincides with the opening of Davina’s second Slimming World group, which will be held at the Masonic Hall in South Shields on Saturdays, from 8.30am.

Davina added: “My first group is doing super, and we are helping over 90 people every week to lose weight, which is amazing.

“We have had people who have come the first night and are now heading to lose 4st in just three months.”