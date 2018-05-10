Skydivers making leap for Sunderland dog charity

A dad-of-two will be leaping from a plane to raise cash for a Sunderland animal charity.

Simon Davie is planning to take part in a 15,000ft tandem skydive to raise funds for Wearside’s Happier Days for Strays.

Happier Days for Strays founders Lisa Scott, left, and Gail Lomax, second right, with volunteers Tracy Howat and Shelly Newby with some of the dogs they have helped.

The charity rescues and cares for abandoned and sick dogs and raises cash to pay vet bills and help rehome the pooches.

Simon, along with his friend, Martin Turfey, who he has roped into joining him in the challenge, is hoping to raise £1,500 through the daring feat.

The 30-year-old’s stepmum, Liz Davie, is involved with the charity and Simon said he has been touched by some of the terrible stories she has told him about how the dogs have been abused.

As a dog-lover the Nissan worker decided he wanted to do something to help.

He said: “I just want to help the charity because they do such a good job.

“When people are abandoning or doing horrible things to dogs, they haven’t got a voice of their own and they need people to speak for them.”

Simon, who lives in Durham, said his daughters, Katie, 11, and three-year-old Scarlett, who both have pet dogs, are very proud and supportive of what he is doing.

The two men are planning to do their jump at Peterlee Skydive Academy on June 10 and have set up a fund-raising page for people to make donations.

What is Happier Days For Strays?

Happier Days For Strays is funded purely via donations from the public and through holding events.

It’s aim is that no dog should be left on the street without shelter, food or water or medical attention.

The group rescues dogs whenever they are in needs, including where owners have died, or they have been abandoned or abused.

To support Simon and Martin and help them raise cash for the charity, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/happydaysforstrays.