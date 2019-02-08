Sky presenter David Jones to lead night in support of Sunderland’s Foundation of Light

A fundraising dinner has scored a sports television star as its host.

Sky Sports presenter David Jones will host a gala dinner celebrating the work of Sunderland AFC charity Foundation of Light.

The presenter and Black Cats fan will host the event which recognises the achievements of those who have overcome adversity or achieved excellence through taking part in the Foundation’s life changing programmes.

Taking place on Wednesday, March 6, at the Beacon of Light, the Gala Dinner will be followed by An evening with Sir Tim Rice and Friends, where Foundation of Light trustee and Academy Award lyricist Sir Tim Rice will discuss the stories behind some of his best-known songs and introduce performances by West End Stars.

David said: “I’m very excited to present Foundation of Light’s Gala Dinner and be part of something celebrating the best of what football inspires.

“I’ve been involved with Foundation of Light for a few years now and I know first-hand about the fantastic work they do across the region, and their efforts to make life better for everyone across the North East.”

Joking about being followed by Sir Tim Rice and Friends, David added: “I was surprised to be on the same show as Sir Tim but it’ll come as a relief to everyone that I’ll not be singing.”

The event will feature a three-course dinner and drinks reception.

Tables for the Gala Dinner, sponsored by the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility, evening are from £1,500 (+VAT) per table (seats 10) and can be purchased by contacting Clare Wilson on (0191) 563 4777 or clare.wilson@foundationoflight.co.uk.