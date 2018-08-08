‘Sketchy’ plans for storage on site of Sunderland social club are refused

‘Sketchy’ plans for a storage facility on the former site of Southwick Social Club in Sunderland have been refused.

The applicant wanted to fence off the site on the corner of Church Bank and Sunderland Road, which has already been flattened following the demolition of the club, and use it to house 48 parking spaces and a portable building.

The land is the former site of Southwick Social Club.

But at a meeting today, members of the city council’s North Sunderland development control sub-committee agreed with planning officers’ recommendation to refuse the application.

Concerns raised included the impact on traffic and the ‘character and amenity of the locality’.

Principal planning officer Andrew Browning told the panel: “The [planning] department has tried to seek further information from the applicant, but they have been sketchy about what they have in mind.

“It could be a car storage facility or car showroom, but they’ve just proposed a storage facility.

“The information they’ve given gives rise to another concern, which is how cars would move around the site.”

Southwick Social Club, across Church Bank from the Grade-II listed Holy Trinity Church, was demolished in 2017 after falling into disrepair.

A similar application for the land was submitted last year, but withdrawn on January 17.

This was the day after planning officers used a meeting with the applicant, named in documents as Tony Mordew, to raise concerns over the ‘appropriateness of the land use and the fact that no indication was offered as to type/nature of storage proposed’.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service