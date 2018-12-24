Six-year-old girl in 'serious' condition after three-car smash

A six-year-old girl is seriously ill in hospital today after being injured in a three-car crash in Seaham.

Police are appealing for help to find one of the drivers who left the scene in The Avenue shortly before 9pm on Saturday night.

Durham Constabulary confirmed a female child aged six was taken to hospital following the three-car crash.

Her condition today is described as 'serious' but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Inquiries are still ongoing to locate one of the drivers involved in the three-vehicle collision."

Neighbours described what happened on Saturday night.

Anyone with dash cam footage from the surrounding area or any witnesses to contact Durham Police on 101.