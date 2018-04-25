Sister of murdered mum in Sunderland speaks of her heartbreak

The sister of a murdered mother-of-two has paid tribute to a 'amazing' woman.

Following the life sentences passed to Quyen Ngoc Nguyen killers, her sister spoke of her dream for a better life.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen dreamed of better life in England.

Quynh Ngoc Nguyen, said: "Quyen came here from Vietnam for a better life. She came to study and to get an education so she could provide a better life for her family.

"She was intelligent, taught herself how to speak the English language and was living the life that she had dreamed of.

"We did not believe that evil men like this existed in this country, we thought it was a safe place to bring up our families.

"Today I am relieved that these men will now spend the rest of their lives in prison. They don’t deserve freedom.

Mum-of-two Quyen Ngoc Nguyen.

"It breaks my heart that I will never see Quyen again, but the result today does give us some justice.

"She was a devoted mother and an amazing sister. I will remember her beautiful smile forever."

Stephen Unwin, 40, and William John McFall, 51, have been handed full life sentences with no opportunity for parole for the murder of 28-year-old Quyen last August in a house in Houghton-le-Spring.

The pair had originally met in prison where they were already serving time behind bars for murder in two separate incidents and schemed together to rape and murder the Vietnamese mum.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen enjoying the snow with one of her children.

Following the case, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Ed Small said both men were dangerous offenders and he was glad they would never be released from prison.

He said: "The murder of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen is one of the worst cases I have had to investigate in 25 years as a police officer.

"Quyen was the mother to two young children and she was well-loved by her family and friends. She came to this country in the hope of a better life.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen who was brutally murdered.

"Nobody should ever go through what Quyen endured that night and some of the evidence heard during the trial will haunt her family forever.

"Quynh was determined to sit through this evidence and look her sister’s killers in the eye. She has shown amazing strength and I cannot praise her enough."

He said both men showed no remorse throughout and have refused to take any responsibility for their actions.

Det Insp Small said: "The fact they thought they could get away with Quyen's murder despite the overwhelming evidence against them, shows their level of their arrogance. It is

my honest opinion, they will never change.

"The sentence handed to William McFall and Stephen Unwin today means they will never be released to kill again.

"I hope the families of all their victims, will take some comfort from today’s sentence in the knowledge that these two evil men are locked up for good."