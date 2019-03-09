Sink hole opens on cliffs near Souter Lighthouse

Dramatic pictures show a deep sink hole which has opened up on Souter Cliffs earlier today.

A cordon is currently in place around the sinkhole which was discovered earlier today.

Marty estimates the whole is up to 12ft deep. Picture by Marty Bloomfield

It is understood the National Trust, who own the site, is aware of the sink hole and taken precautionary action to block off the pathway.

The sink hole opened up south of the Souter Lighthouse and is on the footpath used by walkers and joggers along the cliff edge.

Martin Bloomfield, known as Marty, said: "I walk their most days and this morning my dog, Alfie, ran straight up to it.

"At first I thought it was just a mount of earth.

Sink hole opened on Souter Cliffs. Picture by Ian Richardson

"I didn't get too close but it looked like it was possibly 12ft deep maybe more."

The owner of Circurama said: "I told the office at the lighthouse and they were sending someone down.

"I was just really concerned someone was going to get caught out but it. It's wide enough you could fall down it.

"I'm just glad that there's some tape up now and people will be able to spot it."