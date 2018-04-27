Sign up for Team Echo in the Sunderland Race for Life

Team Echo needs you!

We have teamed up with the Tesco Extra store on Roker Retail Park to offer 10 motivated womae a chance to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Herrington Country Park on June 3.

It’s so motivating to know that the money Team Echo and our own team raise will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives. Marianna Kettlewell

Tesco has donated 10 free places with the hope of raising around £2,000 to help more men, woman and children survive cancer.

Store manager Marianna Kettlewell said: “Race for Life is an amazing way to celebrate life but also remember those who we have lost to cancer.

“We can’t wait to join up with Team Echo as we unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.

“It’s so motivating to know that the money Team Echo and our own team raise will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding crucial research.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Money raised through Race for Life is helping to drive research to help beat over 200 types of cancer. Every person that shows their support can make a real difference in the fight against the disease.

If you want to be part of Team Echo and run, jog or walk the Race for Life, email sunderlandextra@communityattesco.co.uk, including a contact phone number and, in not more than 50 words, why you would like to enter the Race for Life.

Alternatively you can complete an application form available at the Customer Service Desk within the store Tesco Extra, Roker Retail Park, Sunderland. SR6 0DA.

Entrants must be aged 18 or over on June 3.

Closing date for applications is May 6 and selected winners will be contacted w/c May 7.