Sick as a parrot! - Why Cindy the cockatoo has been banned from eating cheese and onion crisps

After over-indulging left her feeling as sick as a parrot, Cindy the cockatoo has been banned from eating her favourite treat – cheese and onion crisps.

The much-loved family pet enjoys nothing more than munching a packet of crisps, as well as oven chips, toast and cheese, as an occasional treat from owner Brian Lambert.

Cindy, her owner Brian Lambert and Gilmoor Vets clinical director Deborah Stafford.

But, after becoming ill, feathers have been flying because Cindy has been banned from eating her favourite fatty food.

Vets at Gilmoor Vets in Gilesgate, Durham City, discovered Cindy had dangerously high liver enzymes and cholesterol, which pointed to a diagnosis of fatty liver – a common illness in parrots.

Cindy, a nine-year-old grey and pink Australian Galah cockatoo, which is part of the parrot family, was taken to the practice because she was suffering from sickness and diarrhoea, and was also depressed and ill.

X-rays and blood tests revealed she was suffering from gut or liver problems, which led to a discussion about her diet.

As well as eating a sunflower seed-based diet, which is high in fat, Brian revealed Cindy can’t resist crisps and chips.

Gilmoor Vets Clinical Director Deborah Stafford has now recommended a new diet for Cindy and is warning bird owners about the danger of feeding too many sunflower seeds and other treats.

Deborah holds a GP Certificate in Exotic Animal Practice, which includes birds.

She said: “Birds like Cindy are sunflower seed junkies as they are incredibly tasty and appealing, but can be dangerous and even life-threatening.

“We are carefully changing Cindy’s diet to a complete balanced diet in pellet form and her health is really improving.

"She is much better now and even the colour of her feathers has improved with the right diet.”

Owner Brian, from Kimblesworth, near Chester-le-Street, who has owned Cindy for four years, said: “She loves cheese and onion crisps and chips as an occasional treat, but we are trying to cut everything out.

“She is feeling so much better now we have changed her diet.

"Like many bird owners, we didn’t realise sunflower seeds were high in fat as they’re a healthy treat for humans.”