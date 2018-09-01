Show time for town as it prepares to welcome thousands to weekend of fun

A town’s annual festival weekend is gearing up to welcome gardeners through to garage dance groups.

Peterlee Show will be staged this Saturday and Sunday at the Pavilion Sports and Community Centre in Helford Road.

Carol Horlock (left) and Dawn Simms take time out from the Breast Cancer Care stall to admie the blooms in the horticultural section at Peterlee Show on Sunday.

A spokesman for the town council, which is organising the celebration, said: “This is the 46th annual Peterlee Show and we’ve planned for two great days of fun for all the family.

“We’re expecting thousands of people to take part in this free entry event this year, and the forecast is looking good.

“Whether it’s to watch the amazing bands and performers on the main stage, the exciting acts on display in the main arena, the fun fair, horticultural show, food and craft market, take part in the 5k fun run or watch the fantastic fireworks - there really is something for everyone.”

The horticultural show will welcome entries from 2pm to 6pm on Friday, ready for the judging to take place, with the pavilion room to be open to visitors across the weekend so people can see the flower and vegetable category winners.

There are 18 prizes up for grabs, including a prize for best flowers in a jam jar to best wonky vegetable.

It will close at 4pm on Sunday, when an auction will be held for all the produce.

Events2GoGo will run a food and crafts market, including jewellery, soaps, candles, cards, clothes, breads, cakes and cheeses during the weekend.

Saturday’s entertainment will start at 11am feature a host of bands, cheerleaders and dance groups, with a fireworks display planned for 10pm.

The start of last year's Peterlee Show fun run.

The main arena will also be filled with displays from mountain bikers and dogs.

Sunday’s live music 80s tribute acts will run from 1pm to 5pm.

On Sunday, the companion dog show register will be open from 11.30am, with judging at 1pm.

Sunday will also see a vehicle displace of town council vehicles and machines, including tractors and grass cutters, with children invited to sit on board for photos.

Displays on the field at last summer's Peterlee Show.

A 5k fun run will be open to entries from 10am on Sunday, with the start set for 10.30am, following a course from the showfield around the denes and back.

On the same day, a marquee will host an afternoon of entertainment for children, including a magic show, craft corner and visits from walk about characters.

Information stalls, Noble’s fun fair and a voluntary organisations showcase will also feature in the programme.

The town council is also running a competition during the weekend, inviting people to post their photos of the event via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #picPTC with three people to win a pair of tickets each to shows put on at Shotton Hall.

For more information visit the council’s Facebook page.