Shortlist revealed for Best of Health Awards

Here is the announcement health workers and patients have been waiting for – the shortlist for this year’s Best of Health Awards.
And what a line-up it is for this year’s competition, which brings together outstanding people in the health profession across South Tyneside and Sunderland.
The awards will culminate in the grand final on Thursday at the Roker Hotel, Sunderland.
There are outstanding contenders in every category and - once again - the judges had a hard time of trying to narrow down the field.
Now we are gearing up to the big moment when we will reveal the winners in everything from the GP Practice of the Year to Community Nurse of the Year.
Judges said they found it hard to choose just one winner from this year’s impressive line up of nominees, but in the end they managed to select the people who are still in the running – and they are all listed below.
The winners of other awards -including one to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS will be revealed on the night.
Sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.
Make sure you follow the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette for full reports of the awards and watch out for coverage on the night through Twitter, Facebook and on the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette website’s at: www.sunderlandecho.com and www.shieldsgazette.co.uk
We will also bring you a full report of the events at the competition in the Sunderland Echo the next day.
Make sure you continue to get the Echo and the Gazette for your pull-out supplement with more photographs and reaction from all of the winners in the days to come.
Here are our fantastic list of contenders in this year’s awards:
GP/GP Practice of the year, sponsored by City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
Silverdale Family Practice
Wawn Street Surgery
Westbourne Medical Group
Happy House Surgery
Hospital Doctor of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.
Mr Oday Al-Dadah
Arun Krishna
Professor Michael Norton
Dr Neil Hopper
Mr Nick Matthews
Dr Andy Davies
Nurse of the Year sponsored by Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.
Deborah Sweeney
Claire Elwell
Karen Johnson
Leanne Dodds
Karen Henderson
Dentist/ Dental Practice of the Year sponsored by Shields Gazette
Julie Fitzgerald Community Dental Service
City Dental
Care worker/Health Care Assistant sponsored by South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust
Debra Sheldon
Sharon Anderson
Claire Glover
Julie Williams
Midwife of the Year sponsored by City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
Helen Smith
Sheila Robson
Christine Oxley
Lynn Metcalfe
June Greener
Jacqui Ramshaw
Pharmacist/ Pharmacy Technician sponsored by Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.
Jonathan Hindmarsh
Ann McCluskey
Daniel Pugh
Team of the Year sponsored by Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo
Ward E54
Sunderland City Hospitals Emergency Department
Outpatients A Sunderland Eye Infirmary
Oral Health Promotion Team
Community Midwifery Team
Community Heart Failure Team
Customer Service/Unsung Hero Award sponsored by South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust
Dr Margaret Andrew
Marina Philpotts
Susan Maughn
Michelle McCormack
Gill Hanratty
Debra Spraggon
Longterm Achievement Award sponsored by City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
John Weir
Dr Janet Gallagher
Kamil Wynne
Patricia Burn
Dave McNicholas
Debbie Burnicle