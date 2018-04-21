Shortlist revealed for Best of Health Awards

Here is the announcement health workers and patients have been waiting for – the shortlist for this year’s Best of Health Awards.

And what a line-up it is for this year’s competition, which brings together outstanding people in the health profession across South Tyneside and Sunderland.

health awards logo.

The awards will culminate in the grand final on Thursday at the Roker Hotel, Sunderland.

There are outstanding contenders in every category and - once again - the judges had a hard time of trying to narrow down the field.

Now we are gearing up to the big moment when we will reveal the winners in everything from the GP Practice of the Year to Community Nurse of the Year.

Judges said they found it hard to choose just one winner from this year’s impressive line up of nominees, but in the end they managed to select the people who are still in the running – and they are all listed below.

health awards logo.

The winners of other awards -including one to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS will be revealed on the night.

Sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

Make sure you follow the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette for full reports of the awards and watch out for coverage on the night through Twitter, Facebook and on the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette website’s at: www.sunderlandecho.com and www.shieldsgazette.co.uk

We will also bring you a full report of the events at the competition in the Sunderland Echo the next day.

health awards logo.

Make sure you continue to get the Echo and the Gazette for your pull-out supplement with more photographs and reaction from all of the winners in the days to come.

Here are our fantastic list of contenders in this year’s awards:

GP/GP Practice of the year, sponsored by City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Silverdale Family Practice

health awards logo.

Wawn Street Surgery

Westbourne Medical Group

Happy House Surgery

Hospital Doctor of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

Mr Oday Al-Dadah

Arun Krishna

Sunderland & South Tyneside Health Awards 2017 at the Quality Hotel, Boldon.

Professor Michael Norton

Dr Neil Hopper

Mr Nick Matthews

Dr Andy Davies

Nurse of the Year sponsored by Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

Deborah Sweeney

Claire Elwell

Karen Johnson

Leanne Dodds

Karen Henderson

Dentist/ Dental Practice of the Year sponsored by Shields Gazette

Julie Fitzgerald Community Dental Service

City Dental

Care worker/Health Care Assistant sponsored by South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust

Debra Sheldon

Sharon Anderson

Claire Glover

Julie Williams

Midwife of the Year sponsored by City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Helen Smith

Sheila Robson

Christine Oxley

Lynn Metcalfe

June Greener

Jacqui Ramshaw

Pharmacist/ Pharmacy Technician sponsored by Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

Jonathan Hindmarsh

Ann McCluskey

Daniel Pugh

Team of the Year sponsored by Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo

Ward E54

Sunderland City Hospitals Emergency Department

Outpatients A Sunderland Eye Infirmary

Oral Health Promotion Team

Community Midwifery Team

Community Heart Failure Team

Customer Service/Unsung Hero Award sponsored by South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Margaret Andrew

Marina Philpotts

Susan Maughn

Michelle McCormack

Gill Hanratty

Debra Spraggon

Longterm Achievement Award sponsored by City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

John Weir

Dr Janet Gallagher

Kamil Wynne

Patricia Burn

Dave McNicholas

Debbie Burnicle