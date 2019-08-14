Disgusting. The scene at Pottery Lane after fly-tippers struck

Some time before the evening of Friday, August 9, piles of debris were dumped on Pottery Lane in South Hylton, which leads down to the River Wear. The rubbish included rubble, garden refuse, a bicycle and unopened sacks of building and other waste. It has been reported to the council.

The lane is open to vehicles, but few ever drive down it as it is isolated and leads only to a dead end. The only nearby buildings are a few allotments.

Pottery Lane is leafy and a popular route for runners and dog walkers. Residents say that illegal dumping there is an ongoing problem.

Fly-tippers left the popular South Hylton footpath looking like this.

One resident told the Echo: “Pottery Lane is plagued with fly-tipping. It’s an isolated lane leading to the River Wear and is constantly used by fly-tippers.

“It’s clear from the amount of rubbish and the type that transport will be needed to dispose of it.

“People I’ve spoken to said that they’ve informed the council of the problem. But no sooner do they remove it, more will appear. This is a popular walk to the river that is spoiled by constant fly-tipping.”

The council has confirmed it is aware of the incident and is investigating.

Rubble was among the debris left by fly-tippers on Pottery Lane

Councillor Amy Wilson, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “When the council receives reports of fly-tipping, it looks to investigate them.

“Most people can manage and dispose of their waste appropriately and lawfully. Sadly, this incident is another example of how a minority of people continue to show a complete lack of respect and decency for our city.

“The council has increased powers against fly-tippers and continues to fine and prosecute people who don’t help keep Sunderland clean and tidy.”

The Echo launched its Clean Streets campaign last year, to support the council in its drive to keep Sunderland tidy. In March former soldier Darrin Carlisle and his fellow veterans launched a campaign to clean up South Hylton.