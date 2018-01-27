Shocking pictures reveal surge in fly-tipping by River Wear in Sunderland

The area around Sunderland’s River Wear has been the latest place to see a surge in fly-tipping.

Shocking pictures from Michael Kibble show the scale of the problem, with rubbish strewn in water and trees close to the Queen Alexandra Bridge in Deptford.

Rubbish left at Deptford near the River Wear in Sunderland.

“It’s becoming a real problem,” said Mr Kibble, 38, who works as a mobile tyre fitter.

“If you down to the legs of the bridge and along near the Ropery pub area, the place is absolutely covered all the way around.

“I’ve been reporting it to the council because people are just leaving these things there.

“It’s left on the ground but it’s blowing into the trees and the water.

“This has been going on for about six months now and it’s a total mess.”

The Echo is continuing with our Clean Streets campaign, which is calling on Wearsiders to take more care of their waste and dispose of rubbish in bins or the nearest tip rather than dump it in public.

By doing so, it is hoped that a more vibrant, cleaner and welcoming city will emerge.

With work ongoing on the new Northern Spire bridge nearby, an increased focus is expected on Sunderland’s riverside.

Clean Streets.

Mr Kibble, who is a member of a boat club and now lives in Jarrow after growing up in Sunderland, added: “What’s happened down there is an absolute disgrace.

“The place is completely littered and it will take a long time to fix.

“I’m a keyholder for some barriers up at South Hylton and I know that people there are trying to improve things so the wrong people are able to come down and litter the place.

“We really need to be looking after areas like these.”

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.