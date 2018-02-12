Shipping container pop-up, cinema and market in plans drawn up for Sunderland seafront

A new leisure park could fill a prized seafront spot on the city’s coastline.

Markets, an outdoor cinema and shops feature in the temporary plans for the former Pullman Lodge and Seaburn Centre sites, as well as the neighbouring former funfair plot in Seaburn.

A temporary use application, on behalf of Siglion to Sunderland City Council, sets out how coastal gardens, games courts and play spaces could feature in the scheme for over a period of up to five years.

As part of the scheme, “bespoke shipping containers” could be used to house some ventures, with a cycle hub and bike hire base, summer beach school, cafes and retails kiosks and huts also suggested alongside workshops, educational activities, to host community events and offer people the chance to hire them out.

Around six containers are suggested as part of the plans.

But the plans have already provoked disagreement among politicians.

The garden could be created with the help of primary school children and the Royal Horticultural Society and feature a pick your own fruit section and an picnicking area, as well as a play space.

A play area would also feature adventure golf and trampolines.

The plans have been pulled together by Cundall, which has been tasked to draw up proposals which are family focused, serve visitors and residents, include outdoor and indoor activities and can be used all-year round.

The planning statement says: “The uses will be implemented on a temporary basis and will not preclude the development of the Seaburn site in line with the masterplan, approved hybrid application or further full planning applications that come forward before the temporary permission expires.

“The community uses will provide a hub for activity for the local community and provide seasonal related activities, which will open up further engagement with the community and allow a variety of people to become further involved in the progression of the redevelopment of Seaburn.

“The implementation of these uses would draw in members of the public, helping the public to reconnect and once again associate the Seaburn seafront as a vibrant, attractive seaside town.”

But Fulwell councillor George Howe, a Conservative member on Sunderland City Council, does not believe residents will be in favour of the plan.

He said: “I think it’s absolute rubbish.

“We don’t want containers down there, what colour will they paint them?

“I don’t think it’s a good option and I think the council should give us the swimming pool they promised they would give use down there when Crowtree closed.

“Instead, people have to go three or four miles to the Aquatic Centre, which is now going to close for a time for repairs.

“I collected a petition of 350 names, lots of them visitors, and people want to see a leisure centre with a pool down there.”

Coun Mel Speding, cabinet secretary of the council, said: “Following one of the council’s largest public engagement and consultation exercises, a Seaburn development masterplan was adopted in 2011.

“This included the Seaburn Centre site, which was closed to the public in 2017.

“The long-term plans remain for a wider mixed-use re-development and the council is working with partners in both the public and private sectors to achieve this.

“A planning application for a series of temporary and seasonal leisure uses has now been lodged.”

Demolition of the Seaburn Centre is in the pipeline following the closure of the leisure venue last March after the council said it was no longer commercially viable.

Siglion is a partnership between the council and Carillion, the construction company which went into liquidation on January 15 with debts of £1.5 billion.

PLANS WILL BRING AREA ‘BACK TO LIFE’

Regeneration company Siglion says the plans will allow the temporary visitor village will “bring a much-loved site back to life.”

It says the application makes it clear that the place-making activities will be in addition to – not instead of – the permanent leisure provision that Siglion is hoping to attract and has been prepared following consultation with residents and local businesses.

Katie Sully, development director at Siglion, said that the place-making activities would start to re-establish Seaburn as a vibrant seaside destination, before and during the development of permanent leisure spaces.

She said: “Seaburn is currently standing dormant, and we really do want to see it brought back to life as quickly as possible.

“‘Place-making’ allows us to start to deliver some small community-focused activities, as well as subtle additions and changes to the area to begin to establish it as a lively, family-orientated place, and hopefully get people used to seeing Seaburn as a destination, in anticipation of the permanent leisure facilities that we will be creating there in the future.

“Our planning application covers a variety of possible uses and landscaping improvements that will make the site more attractive.

“It’s a very flexible plan, as of course, we need to respond to on-site development as it moves forward, but we’re really excited to start to bring some activities to the area, ahead of delivering on a development that will create both housing and leisure, enhancing what is the jewel in the crown of the city.”