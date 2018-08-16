Shining stars are celebrating A-level results at Sunderland's St Anthony's

Dozens of shining stars were celebrating success today at Sunderland's girls' school.

Staff and pupils at St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy were delighted with the performances of the A-level students.

Grace Copeland celebrates outstanding results.

Among the top achievers was Grace Copeland, 18, from Ashbrooke, who clinched three A*s and an A.

Grace, who got A*s in general studies, French and English literature and an A in maths, is heading to Cambridge University to study French and German.

She said: "I am really, really pleased. You never really know if the exams have gone your way, so this is a brilliant surprise.

"It's down to the teachers at the school, I don't think I would have achieved this if I had gone anywhere else."

Charlotte Galloway is all smiles with her results.

Another top performer was Maisha Choudhury, 18, who is heading off to study medicine at Sheffield University after scooping three As in biology, chemistry and maths.

"It was definitely a lot of hard work, but worth it. You have to get over so many obstacles to do medicine so I am really pleased."

Ciara Ellis, 18, from Roker is off to Newcastle to study Geography after scooping one A* in geography and three As in chemistry, core maths and psychology.

She said: "I am very pleased. It was a surprise because I didn't expect to do so well."

From left: Yasemin Dogan, Ciara Ellis and Anna Donkin.

Anna Donkin, 18, was thrilled with her three As in Spanish, history and English literature, and will be heading to Durham University to study languages.

She said: "It just goes to show that hard work really does pay off. I am buzzing. I have always wanted to go to Durham University, so this is a dream come true."

Her A-level results were music to the ears of Charlotte Galloway, 18, who has gained her place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire which specialised in performing arts.

Charlotte, from Barnes, who got three Bs in music, maths and Spanish, will mainly study the piano.

A Level student Keziah Biji (right) celebrates with her mum and sister.

The 18-year-old said: "I am so excited to get a place. It has been quite hard, I have been to ten auditions at different places."

Among the other happy students were Sayeda Bagun, 18, who is going to Northumbria University to study maths after getting two Bs and a C, Rebecca Terry, 19, who is hoping to join the RAF after getting two Cs and a Btec merit and Keziah Biji, 18, from Grindon who is going to Leicester University to study nursing after clinching A, B, C and D.

Michael McDonagh, deputy headteacher at St Anthony's, said it had been another successful year for the school.

He said: "We are really pleased. We have 25% of A* and A grades and 50% of A*, A and B grades.

"We are delighted with the results. It is down to a lot of hard work from the students and the staff and support of families."