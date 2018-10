Garden sheds and telephone lines have been damaged by fire this morning.

Officers from Rainton Bridge in Houghton were called out to Tamar Street in Easington Lane at 9am after a blaze broke out.

One shed was destroyed in the fire while another was heavily damaged,

Fencing and BT telephone lines were also damaged after fire spread to them.

Officers used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.