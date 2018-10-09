‘She was always going to be a pop star - now we need town to get behind her’ Former teachers hail X Factor finalist Molly Scott

Former teachers of X Factor finalist Molly Scott have hailed her amazing talent and determination saying ‘she was always going to be a pop star’.

Supporters back home were cheering when 16-year-old Molly, from Easington, was chosen by pop supremo Simon Cowell as one of just four girls to make it through to the show’s live finals on Sunday night.

Nadine Kennedy-Wood

Now one of Molly’s former school teachers and her performing arts mentor have told how the talented teenager was always destined for success and are joining the Mail in encouraging fans to back her to go all the way to the top.

One of her former teachers at English Martyrs School in Hartlepool said ‘she was always going to be a pop star’ and says its a huge opportunity for her.

Nadine Kennedy-Wood, who taught Molly for 10 years at Hartlepool’s Nadine Academy of Dance and Performing Arts, has been keeping in touch with her throughout her X Factor journey.

Nadine said: “I just told her she will always be part of our Nadine Dance Company family and we are all going to vote.

Molly Scott. Picture courtesy of ITV.

“We are really trying to get everyone to get behind her and vote.

“Molly was so successful winning so many championship titles that she has got a lot of support in the dance scene around the country.

“I know it has been her dream for so long, so to see her achieving it I’m just so proud or how mature and genuine she is coming across.”

Molly was seen on Sunday singing for survival at Simon Cowell’s Malibu home in front of American Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

Molly aged 10 after winning a national award when she was a pupil of the Northern School of Music in Hartlepool.

Nadine added: “I can’t believe how calm she was. It is exciting times and really good for the North East.”

Also supporting Molly is her old school English Martyrs in Hartlepol where only six weeks ago she was collecting her GCSE results with friends.

The school sent its message of congratulation to Molly on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The post said: “Unbelievable! Good Luck Molly! We will be voting every week!”

Molly during a performance of St Teresa's Primary School's Christmas production in 2012.

Molly’s old PE teacher and head of house, Victoria Parker described how her talent shone through from the age of 11.

“I first discovered she could sing at the end of a netball session in Year 7,” said Victoria.

“As she moved through school she was a superb leader. Molly participated in a range of school activities and was a great role model for students.

“She took the lead singing role in our youth mission performance in Year 9 and used to sing in assembly.”

Victoria said many staff have been following her progress on The X Factor closely over the last few weeks.

Molly Scott (centre) with classmates Katie Davison and Elle Sullivan as a pupil at English Martyrs in Hartlepool

She added: “To be honest she was always going to be a pop star. We are all very proud of her.

“It is lovely to see someone from our area go so far. I think it’s excellent for our students to have those high aspirations and show that it is possible.

“You can’t buy an opportunity this big. She just needs Hartlepool to support her.

“She deserves every bit of success she gets.”

After the auditions Cowell, Abdul, Jackson and Warren discussed who to put through and Cowell decided that three slots were not enough and that he was taking four contestants to the live shows.

Upcoming episodes of the programme will see judge Robbie Williams picking the groups with the help of David Walliams, while his wife Ayda asks Leona Lewis and Adam Lambert for advice on the overs category.

Louis Tomlinson takes the boys to Ibiza where Nile Rodgers and his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne will help him choose the right wannabes to go through.