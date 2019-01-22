She tragically lost her precious daughter - now this amazing Sunderland woman is doing all she can to help others

An ‘amazing lady’ described herself as humbled when she learned she was up for a Best of Wearside Award.

Steph Archbold and her partner Phil Capewell, from Southwick, lost their daughter Amelia when she was just 12 minutes old after she was born at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

It’s a bit of a shock and I am taken aback but I am humbled and honoured and it is lovely that someone has thought of me Steph Archbold

Since then, they have fundraised for worthy causes and are now close to officially unveiling their own charity called Love Amelia.

It will help other people who are experiencing hardships in the Sunderland area.

Steph said: “We are in the process of starting a charity and doing it in Amelia’s name.”

Despite all her help for others, Steph was stunned to be told she had been nominated for an award.

“It’s a bit of a shock and I am taken aback,” she admitted.

“But I am humbled and honoured and it is lovely that someone has thought of me.”

It comes after Steph’s inspiring work to help others despite her own tragedy.

Steph, 25, an adult social worker, and Phil, 29, a Nissan worker, had been told at their 20-week scan that Amelia had a series of conditions and would not survive, .

But the couple decided to go on with the pregnancy and spend as much time as they could with their girl.

They were supported by the Washington-based 4Louis charity, with the couple donating £2,970 to fund its memory box project through a funday and a series of other efforts.

Their own memory box helped them gather mementoes including footprints and a camera so they could capture photos to keep.

The couple then gifted more than £650 collected through a family funday at Fulwell Methodist Church.

The short-and-sweet nomination for Steph simply said: “amazing and courageous lady.”

But it’s enough to put Steph in the running for a trophy and she joins a growing list of nominations.

