Sex offender claims 'mistaken identity' over attacks on women

A sex offender accused of two attacks on lone women has told jurors he has been put on trial due to "mistaken identity".

Alan Blacker is claimed to have pounced on two women in the Jarrow area in separate, daylight attacks, just two weeks apart, where the assailant tried to drag the victims into bushes.

The 39-year-old, of Roseberry Terrace, Boldon, South Tyneside, denies he was the attacker and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors have heard Blacker has a conviction for sexual assault in 2011.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court: "The circumstances of the offences were that the complainant, a 16-year-old female, was walking along a path at Waterside Park in Hebburn.

"The defendant appeared in front of her suddenly, grabbed hold of her neck with his right hand and tried to pull her towards him.

"He said 'give us a kiss'."

The court heard the girl was subjected to a sexual ordeal before she managed to pull away and break free.

Blacker told the court he has become a hate target by strangers since the offence.

He said: "While I have been stood at bus stops or walking along the street I have had cars go past and people shout 'you are a ******* nonce, get out of our area, we will make sure you go back to prison."

Blacker said he had been informed by his probation officer that covert pictures had been taken of him standing at bus stops and circulated over Facebook.

He denied outright being at the scene of either of the attacks last November.

The court heard the first victim was groped as she walked to Felgate Metro station in the early morning last November 6.

When asked where he was at the time the offence was committed, Blacker told jurors: "I would have been getting breakfast, at my dad's house."

Blacker said he knew he had stayed at his dad's home that evening because he could remember it was bonfire night the day before.

He added: "I remember watching Gladiators with him and hearing fireworks go off and calming the dogs down."

The court has heard the second attack happened on November 20 on a footpath leading from Kirkstone Avenue towards a bus stop near the Boldon Lad pub in Jarrow.

Blacker told jurors he was unsure where he was on the day and time of the attack.

He said: "I don't know where I was but it wasn't me."

When asked why it was that two separate women picked him out at identity parades, Blacker told the court: "Mistaken identity.

"Because I wasn't there at the time."

Blacker denies sexual assault on the first woman and denies common assault and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in relation to the second.

The trial continues.