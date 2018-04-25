Sex attacker 'completely misread' situation after pinning victim in gents' toilets

The perpetrator of a sex attack on a man in the gents’ toilet at a night spot agreed he “completely misread” the situation in his drunken condition, a court heard.

Andrew John Fenny carried out the attack on another drinker after pinning him into a cubicle as he was using the toilet at the County Durham venue.

From left, Andrew John Fenny and Andrew Stuart Simpson

Richard Bennett, prosecuting, said at one stage the victim paid a visit to the gents and was using the urinal when he was flanked by Fenny and partner Andrew Simpson.

Fenny made an explicit remark before carrying out the attack in 2016.

Eventually the victim managed to push Fenny off before informing the police

Fenny, 43, and 40-year-old Mr Simpson, both of Wesley Terrace, Chester-le-Street, denied sexual assault.

But on the day the case was to go to trial, last month, Fenny changed his plea to guilty.

On their return to court for the sentencing hearing, Mr Bennett offered no evidence in the case of Mr Simpson and Recorder Tony Hawks recorded a formal not guilty verdict

Recorder Hawks then told Fenny’s counsel, Joe Hedworth, he had read the background pre-sentence report and his client ought to be, “ashamed of himself”.

Mr Hedworth told the court: “Yes, he’s very ashamed and he’s asked me to convey his profound apologies and understanding of the undoubted shock he’s caused to the complainant in this case.”

Presenting 16 character references to the court, he added, “But he’s well supported in the community.”

The court heard that Fenny was considered a low risk of re-offending in the probation report.

Recorder Hawks told Fenny he, “effectively cornered” the victim into the cubicle before committing the attack.

“Due to your gross state of intoxication you completely misread the situation, but you seem to have an insight and you say looking back you completely understand that now.”

He imposed a 13-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, during which Fenny must attend 20 probation-supervised rehabilitation activity days.

An unlimited restraining order was imposed prohibiting Fenny from trying to contact or approach the victim.

He must also register as a sex offender for five years.