Seventeen arrested after crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Sunderland

​Seventeen people have been arrested after police launched a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in north Sunderland.

Sunderland North Neighbourhood Policing Team began Operation Ridley in partnership with Sunderland City Council in November, aimed at targeting anti-social behaviour after a spate of incidents, including fireworks being thrown at emergency services on Bonfire Night.

Vera Baird

Since the launch of the drive, 17 arrests have been made for a variety of offences including public order offences, arson, discharge of fireworks in public places, drugs supply, fraud and evasion of custom duty.

In addition, 70,000 fake cigarettes smuggled from abroad have been recovered by police, along with two cars and a motorbike used in criminal activity, while £3,000 believed to be from the proceeds of crime has been seized.

A range of other activities have included multi agency patrols to increase reassurance, deep cleaning of untidy areas, deployment of 4G cameras and education in schools.

And as part of the Local Multi Agency Problem Solving Group, two households have been subject to tenancy action, with more to follow.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird QC has said she is determined to tackle anti-social behaviour: “I am absolutely determined that anti-social behaviour is tackled head on.

"Operation Ridley shows that Northumbria Police are working hard to target and arrest offenders. Northumbria Police will continue to do everything within their power to ensure those who commit such crimes are brought before the courts. Operations such as this will continue throughout the year across the force area."

Sunderland North Neighbourhood Inspector Don Wade said: "Operation Ridley demonstrates our commitment to tackling offenders who think they are above the law and can act with impunity and sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate their behaviour in our communities.

"Last year I made a promise to the local community that we would tackle those suspected of being responsible in this criminal and anti-social behaviour and I hope they feel reassured that this action has followed up on my promise to them.

"Many local residents have already fed back their satisfaction with the action we have taken and how much quieter the area has been but that does not mean we are complacent and we will not hesitate to make further arrests if necessary."

Sunderland City Council deputy leader Coun Harry Trueman is chairman of the Safer Sunderland Partnership: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and criminal activity of any form in our city, and do everything we can working with our community safety partners and the people of Sunderland to take action against those responsible.

"Bringing all our resources, experience and local knowledge together helps target issues and take specific, combined action to address them, and the success of ‘Operation Ridley’ is the latest demonstration of what we can achieve when we all work together in the local community."