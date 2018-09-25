Seven quizzed in police and college drugs crackdown

Undercover police have quizzed college students as part of a drugs crackdown

Plain clothes officers from Durham Constabulary have been working to disrupt and capture offenders involved in the supply of drugs and also to disrupt, educate and safeguard those using the drugs.

Woodland near New College Durham.'Officers have been working to disrupt and capture offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

The action was in response to concerns raised by staff at New College Durham and members of the public in the Framwellgate Moor area.

Seven teenagers were stopped and searched today under the Misuse of Drugs Act and illegal drugs.

From this action a 16-year-old was reported for the possession of cannabis.

A further six young people were spoken to in order to educate them.

None of the youngsters were spoken to inside the college premises, although, a Durham Police spokeswoman conirmed that some of them were students there.

In conjunction with New College Durham and the Youth Offending Team, they will receive support and education in an attempt to get them away from using illegal drugs.

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Please remember cannabis supply, possession and use is still illegal and will not be tolerated, if caught using cannabis in public offenders face prosecution.

"New College Durham have a zero tolerance of drug use and any students caught using or in possession of drugs will be dealt with by the college internal disciplinary procedure and will ultimately lead to their dismissal.”

New College Durham have been contacted for comment.