'Serious crash' closes A1(M) near Durham
Emergency services are dealing with a ‘serious crash’ which has closed the A1(M) near Durham.
A vehicle is reported to have overturned and the motorway is closed to traffic in both directions after an incident at the Bowburn interchange.
Durham Constabulary has said the road is likely to remain closed ‘for some time’.
Diversions are being put in place are motorists are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
National Highways North East initially Tweeted that the road was closed northbound between Junction 60 at Bradbury and Junction 61 at Bowburn ‘due to a serious collision involving a car which has come to rest on its roof’.
The southbound carriageway has been closed to allow the air ambulance to land.
Further information will be made available as soon as possible.