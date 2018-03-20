Serious accident on A19 in County Durham

A serious road accident has occurred on the southbound A19.

The carriageway is partially closed just before the B1404 Seaton Lane turn-off at Seaham.

One eyewitness who drove past the scene described seeing three damaged cars, one of which was on its roof.

"There is debris all across the road," he said.

"The cars are just trickling past to get through the debris, but they will have to shut the road to clear it."

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed the force had received a report of the accident.