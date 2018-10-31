Serial Sunderland burglar wanted by police after missing probation appointment

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Wearside who breached the terms of his licence.

William John Trotter, 37, of Donnison Gardens in Sunderland's East End, was convicted of burglary earlier this year and jailed.

He was later released on licence but has failed to turn up to a probation appointment.

Officers have been trying to locate Trotter to arrest him for a breach of his licence but they have been unable to trace him.

Now police are appealing for help from the public to find out Trotter’s whereabouts.

Trotter, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, should call 101 quoting reference SRN 0185394 or email south.intell.unit@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.