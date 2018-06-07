Serial criminal jailed after Sunderland vodka scam

A serial criminal who used illegal means to get vodka and gin from shops has landed himself behind bars.

Antoni Adams used a stolen bank card to buy a bottle of vodka from the Rickleton Village stores, in Washington.

He also helped himself to a bottle of gin from a Premier Stores and left without paying.

Newcastle Crown Court heard at the time of the offences the 28-year-old, who has convictions for 82 previous offences, was on a suspended sentence.

Adams, of no fixed address, admitted fraud and theft.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced him to a total of six months behind bars.

The judge activated four months of the previous suspended prison sentence plus a further two months for the alcohol based crimes.

Judge Earl said Adams' record is "appalling" and that he was warned in the past about the penalty for breaching a suspended sentence.

The court heard Adams has spent around four months on remand and is likely to be released immediately.

Glen Gatland, defending, said Adams has suffered recent family tragedies and has been homeless.

Mr Gatland said Adams hopes to complete a course that could result in him finding employment and has the support of family.

He added: "He's hoping that this will result in him getting rid of his chaotic lifestyle."