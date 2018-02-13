Send us your pictures of Sunderland’s new Northern Spire bridge

Sunderland’s new Northern Spire bridge certainly dominates the city’s skyline as you approach the River Wear.

Yet it also catches your eye when you least expect it.

We sent our photographers around the city to capture the £117million landmark from different locations.

They include Ford, Southwick and Witherwack.

Now, with the bridge due to open shortly after this month’s Royal visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, we want you to do likewise.

Perhaps you can see the bridge clearly from your front garden or back lane. Maybe it peeks out between two buildings from your office window.

Whatever and where-ever the view, please send us your images so we can use them both in the Echo and online.

We are after family shots, we are after atmospheric shots. Even clever shots where you have to look closely before spotting it tucked away in a corner or beneath a cloud.

