See skydiver’s amazing pictures of Sunderland from 10,000 feet in the air

A skydiver has managed to capture some unique shots of Sunderland from up above.

Andrew Brumby’s aerial photographs show the city and landmarks such as the new Northen Spire bridge as it looks from above.

A view of Sunderland from the air.

The skydiver, who works at Peterlee Parachute Centre, took these photos during one of his many jumps.

He said they were taken at about 10,000ft and he wanted to share them with the people of Sunderland.

The 35-year-old swapped his desk job with an insurance company, to become a freefall photographer 15 years ago.

Bizarrely, Andrew said the only part of the job he doesn’t like is being inside the plane.

He said: “I am actually scared of flying, I hate the flight up, but I am getting a bit more used to it now.

“When I go on holiday I am a nervous wreck in the plane. The landing is terrible, I think it is because I am not used to landing in the plane, I always jump out half way through.”

Andrew, from Bournmoor, said he had never wanted to skydive, but became hooked on it when he did a tandem jump to raise money for the Make a Wish charity.

He said: “Years and years ago I remember seeing a photo of a friend who had done a tandem jump and saying ‘you would never get me doing that’ and now I work in the sport.

One of Andrew Brumby's photos showing the Northern Spire.

“When I did the tandem jump for charity I just thought it was amazing.”

Andrew went on to train as a skydiver and now he shoots footage and photographs of other people doing their first tandem jumps while falling beside them.

He said: “It is a fantastic job to have, because it is such a big part of my life.

“But, the British weather is not always great, so we spend a lot of time on the ground looking up in the sky and wishing we were up there.”

Andrew Brumby getting ready to jump.

In the summer months Andrew can do around 30 jumps a month and has carried out well over 2,000 jumps so far.