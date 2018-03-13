See shocking damage after dozens of cars attacked in Sunderland tyre-slashing spree

Vandals caused thousands of pounds of damage to cars when they went on a tyre-slashing spree in Sunderland.

Numerous householders in the Pallion area of the city have been left footing the bill following the rampage.

Anand Munisamy with his damaged car.

Residents woke up today to find their cars had been attacked late last night and into the early hours of this morning.

Police were carrying out door to door inquiries in the area with cars in up to eight different streets hit..

The attacks took place in streets including, Anfield Street, Pallion Park, Enfield Street, Orchard Street, Oxford Street and Exeter Street.

Anand Munisamy, 36, was left counting the cost after yobs slashed all four of the tyres on his car in Pallion Park.

Tracy Vickery(front) and Joy Vickery, inspecting the damage to the car.

The Barclays Bank worker said he had lived in the area for five years and never had any trouble like this before.

He said: "We were watching the telly and didn't hear a thing.

"I've only had the car two months, it is going to cost about £250 to replace all the tyres. It is really upsetting that this sort of thing can happen."

Anand's neighbour Tracey Vickery, 38, said her daughter told her the car alarm was going off at about 11.45pm and she could hear voices outside.

An Orchard Street resident starts to remove his damaged tyre.

The hospital worker, said: "I looked out of the window, but couldn't see anyone and the car looked ok. It wasn't until we came down this morning and realised two of the tyres had been slashed."

"I am so angry about it, because you work really hard for what you have got and then some people this it is just fun and games going around slashing people's tyres. They have even been onto people's drives to slash the tyres."

Tracey, said one of her neighbours saw two people in the street with a knife around the same time.

Her mum-in-law, Joy Vickery, said: "I am pleased no-one went out to confront them, because anything could have happened. You can replace a tyre, but not a life."

One of the slashed tyres in Enfield Street.

In Orchard Street at least eight cars were attacked.

James Worrell, 26, a marine engineer, said his car had two tyres slashed.

He said: "We heard the dog barking, sometime after midnight, but didn't thing anything of it. Then this morning I found out what had happened."

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police have received numerous reports of damage to motor vehicles around the Pallion area and Millfield area of Sunderland.

"Officers have been studying CCTV of the incident and there will be extra patrols in the area for reassurance.

"Enquiries are ongoing and and anyone with information should get in touch on 101."

Another of the cars hit in Enfield Street.