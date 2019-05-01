See inside the new Sticky Wicket bar at Durham Cricket Club

Cricket fans are set to be hit for six by the new look bar at Durham Cricket Club.

Ramside Estates, which owns Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, Hardwick Hall Hotel, both in County Durham, and a range of bars across the region, has taken over the lease and transformed the former Austin’s restaurant at the sporting venue.

The new bar at Durham Cricket Club

Now named Sticky Wicket, the bar will open its doors tomorrow with a new, family-friendly menu after a complete refurbishment.

Large screens have been installed so that guests can watch major sporting events and a range of sports memorabilia – including vintage cricket bats – now decorate the venue.

The new menu includes a range of traditional favourites such as bangers and mash and fish and chips, along with American-style grazing and sharing dishes for people to enjoy while watching sport or to share with friends and family.

Jack Brown, Ramside area operations manager who also looks after Ramside’s Newcastle bars, Colonel Porter’s at Dean Street and Bar Beyond in The Gate, believes The Sticky Wicket will become a huge draw locally.

“The venue has undergone a huge transformation and will be a great addition to the local area,” said Jack.

“We hope to become a part of the community, and are using a range of local breweries, along with being both family and pet friendly.

“We’ll also be hosting some of the region’s finest musicians from Thursdays to Sundays, along with being open for Sunday lunch.”