See inside popular pub as it relaunches after £230,000 revamp

A popular pub has relaunched with a fresh new look following investment of almost £230,000.

The Mallard in Seaham has undergone a transformation following a £227,000 revamp by pub owners, Punch.

The Mallard's publicans Gordon and Elaine Littlewood.

Work undertaken has included a full exterior redecoration, including new signage and lighting.

The inside of the pub has also been completely overhauled, creating a more vibrant environment in which customers can enjoy food, drink and entertainment.

The pub has a spacious bar area, dedicated sports room with full sized pool table, and also boasts a function room.

The pub will continue to be operated by experienced publicans Gordon and Elaine Littlewood, who have been at the Mallard for 10 years and say they are passionate about the community they live in.

The new interior dining area at The Mallard in Seaham.

Gordon said: “We have been at The Mallard for 10 years and we pride ourselves on providing a pretty epic experience for our customers and are known for having really high standards.

“The pub looks fantastic and Punch’s investment gives us a ladder to reach even higher.

“We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to their local pub.”

The pub regularly hosts entertainment including live music nights and a quiz and cabaret on a Thursday.

Gordon and Elaine say they also pride themselves on ensuring the pub is the central hub of the community and having regularly organised and hosted charity events that have raised money for local charities.

Elaine will continue to create home-cooked food with the popular Yorkshire pudding wrap still available.

Speaking about the changes, managing director of operations at Punch Andy Spencer said: “The Mallard is a fantastic pub operating at the very heart of the community it serves.

“We are extremely pleased with the new look created here and are proud to have Gordan and Elaine at the helm.

“We are confident that the pub will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Punch owns and operates 1,300 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales and is currently investing £32million in its pub estate in the next year.