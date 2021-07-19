See drone pictures of huge scrapyard blaze in Sunderland as plumes of smoke flare up across the city

The aerial view photos show the extent of a huge fire which broke out at a scrapyard in Sunderland’s Hendon Street just after 11am today, Monday, July 19.

Col Stead captured the pictures on his DJI Mini 2 drone while out filming footage in the city.

Pictures of the fire show massive flames engulfing the scrapyard as firefighters try to put out the blaze.

The huge blaze happened at a scrapyard in Sunderland (Photo by Col Stead).

The blaze, that set alight just outside the city centre, spilled out onto the field behind as smoke could be seen from miles away.

Firefighters are still currently on the scene and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have asked people in the area to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire service has dispatched nine appliances, two aerial ladder platform (ALP) appliances and 7 pumps to tackle the flames.

Fire fighters remain at the scene to put out the huge blaze (Photo by Col Stead).

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance of a scrapyard fire on Hendon Street in Sunderland, Tyne & Wear.

“9 TWFRS appliances have been dispatched to the incident from fire stations across Tyne & Wear including West Denton, Gosforth, South Shields, Marley Park, Farringdon, Sunderland Central, Washington and Gateshead Community Fire Stations.

“Currently there are two aerial ladder platform (ALP) appliances and 7 pumps in attendan ce.

“The first appliance was on the scene at 11:12, a response time of six-minutes from when the initial emergency call was received by our Control Room team."

The fire brigade were called to Hendon this morning (Photo by Col Stead).

