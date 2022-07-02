Loading...

See dramatic pictures of North East Air Ambulance landing at Roker Beach, in Sunderland

Paramedics from the North East Air Ambulance were called to Sunderland this morning (Saturday, July 2) after being alerted to an emergency on the coast.

By james harrison
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 2:43 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

According to air ambulance controllers, a request to despatch the service’s critical care team was received at 8.55am.

Airborne paramedics arrived at the scene, at Roker Beach, just minutes later, at 9.06am.

No critical care interventions were required and the patient was instead taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Air ambulance crew at Roker Beach, Sunderland

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

NEAS has been contacted for further details.

An air ambulance crew was on the scene within minutes of being alerted to the incident.
The air ambulance was also assisted by the North East Ambulance Service.
SunderlandNorth East Ambulance Service