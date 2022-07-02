See dramatic pictures of North East Air Ambulance landing at Roker Beach, in Sunderland

According to air ambulance controllers, a request to despatch the service’s critical care team was received at 8.55am.
Airborne paramedics arrived at the scene, at Roker Beach, just minutes later, at 9.06am.
No critical care interventions were required and the patient was instead taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).
NEAS has been contacted for further details.