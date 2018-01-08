Security guard threatened with knife at Sunderland Lidl store

Police are appealing for witnesses after a security guard was threatened with a knife at a Sunderland Lidl store.

Officers investigating the incident, which took place at the Salterfern Road store, have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

It’s believed he was in the store at the time of the incident on on Thursday, November 16, and may be able to help with inquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1057 161117.