Search for two Sunderland school children who haven’t been seen for 24 hours

Police are carrying out a search for two Sunderland youngsters who were last seen on Friday, February 11.

Amelia Drew, from the Pallion area of Sunderland, was last seen by her family at her home address on Lyndhurst Terrace at around 4.30pm yesterday.

Police have described her as white, around 5ft 1in tall, of slim build with long, light brown hair.

The 12-year-old is believed to be in the company of Tyler Nesbitt from Pennywell.

Officers say that 13-year-old Tyler was last seen wearing black trousers, a white shirt and a black blazer. He is described as being 5ft 8in, medium build with ginger/brown curly hair.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that they are carrying out a number of searches in an effort to locate the pair to ensure that they are both safe and well.

The force are asking anyone who believes they may have seen Amelia or Tyler, or who have heard from either of them, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

Amelia, Tyler or any members of the public who has seen them is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website.

Alternatively, people can contact the police by calling 101 quoting log number NP-20211124-1299.

