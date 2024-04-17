Search for missing teenager last seen in Washington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aidan Hall. Northumbria Police-issued picture.

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Aidan Hall, who is 19, was last seen in the Teal Farm of Washington area at about 1.40pm on Monday, April 15.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Police are asking for anyone with information regarding Aidan’s whereabouts to contact them.

“The teenager is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with long shoulder-length brown hair, usually worn in a ponytail.

“He was last seen wearing black Vans trainers, black trousers and a black puffer jacket.

“He may be wearing his hair tied up and have sunglasses on.