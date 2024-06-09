Search for missing man last seen in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Lilley. Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is missing.

Michael Lilley, 36, was last seen on Saturday, June 8, in the Monkwearmouth area of Sunderland at around 2.30pm.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Police are asking for members of the public to contact them if they have any information about where Michael may be.

“Michael, who also has links to Durham, is described as white, 6ft tall, with light brown hair and a beard.

“He is believed to be wearing a dark green North Face hoodie, navy tracksuit bottoms and white and grey Nike trainers.