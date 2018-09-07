Search continues for missing pensioner, 70

Police are today continuing to search for missing man David Dinsley.

David, 70, from Gateshead, went missing from his home in Swards Road, Felling, at around 3.20pm on Wednesday.

Officers are growing increasingly worried for David, who suffers from dementia and Parkinson's Disease and are urging members of the public to help locate him.

Now they have released a new image of David in the hope that somebody may have seen him since his disappearance.

Central Area Command Superintendent Nicola Musgrove said: "This is really out of character for David and due to his condition, his friends and family are growing increasingly worried."

He is described as white, 5ft 8in, of medium build with grey receding hair and a grey moustache.

He was last seen wearing blue jogging bottoms and a dark coloured short sleeve shirt.

David, or anyone who might have information about his whereabouts, are asked to contact police on 101quoting reference 842 050918.