Seaham science teacher takes starring role in BBC series

From Sunderland student to TV star teacher – Chris Boyce is inspiring the next generation of scientists across the country.

The 29-year-old University of Sunderland graduate has been seen by millions of BBC2 viewers helping push science to the front of the curriculum.

Chris, who is from the city, took a starring role in the Generation Gifted series which looks at how schools are supporting talented pupils who often come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Filmed a year ago while Chris was teaching at Walker Technology College in Newcastle, the programme highlighted Chris’ work with a 13-year-old, Year 9 student who has a particular gift for science.

Chris, who studied Biomedical Science before going on to graduate in 2015 with a PGCE Science with Biology, enjoyed the filming experience.

He said: “I was chosen by the BBC to be on the programme and they came in last year and filmed me taking lessons.

“It was easy to forget they were there as there was just one cameraman and a sound person.”

Chris, a former pupil of Castle View School in Sunderland, says he has had great feedback since the show went to air.

He added: “A few people had seen it before I even realised it had been broadcast. They were coming up to me and talking about it.

“Then I got invited to be on the BBC Breakfast show to promote the programme. I travelled down to Media City in Salford and went on the show, which was quite nerve-wracking.”

Chris, who works at Seaham High School, hopes that he can inspire more young people to get involved in science.