Seaham Hall unveils £4million luxury lodge scheme

Seahm Hall Hotel has unveiled multi-million pound plans to boost its offering.

The five-star boutique hotel is proposing to build 24 luxury holiday lodges in its grounds, within a newly-designed landscape setting.

Securing our plans will enable us to support the local community via new jobs now and going forward, delivering a bright future both to Seaham Hall and the North East. Ross Grieve

It has contracted the Newcastle office of national planning and development consultancy Lichfields to take the proposals forward.

The development team will be holding a consultation on the proposals next week at which members of the public will be able to have their say.

Jonathan Wallace, senior director and head of Lichfields Newcastle office, says: “These are exciting development plans which will significantly diversify the existing accommodation Seaham Hall has to offer.

“The new development will aim to maximise views to the coast whilst preserving the historic setting of the Grade II listed hall.”

The estimated construction cost is £4million over a six-to-nine month build period.

The scheme will create between 50 and 75 direct construction industry jobs over the lifetime of the build, along with a further 75 to 115 indirect posts in the supply chain and new jobs over the same period.

Seaham Hall was acquired by a private investor in April 2012 from administration and its subsequent investment has helped establish the luxury hotel and spa as one of the North East’s leading tourism and leisure destinations.

Ross Grieve, Managing Director of Seaham Hall outlined the plans.

“Our proposal to build a collection of luxury lodges is an investment we feel will pay great dividends, not only in creating up to 190 jobs in the construction industry and the supply chain, but also in bolstering our position as one of the North East’s most innovative and creative businesses,” he said.

“Securing our plans will enable us to support the local community via new jobs now and going forward, delivering a bright future both to Seaham Hall and the North East.”

Members of the public and residents local to Seaham Hall are invited to the hotel next Friday, December 1, between 2pm and 6.30pm to view the proposals and discuss them with both Seaham Hall’s management and the design team.

There will also be an opportunity to leave comments on the proposals which will feed into the design process.

The developer’s intention is to submit a formal planning application for the scheme to Durham County Council by the end of the year.