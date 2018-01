Have your say

Raiders smashed a stained glass window to break into a church.

St John the Evangelist Church at Blandford Place was targeted sometime overnight between Thursday and Friday.

The thugs smashed a stained glass window to enter the premises and are believed to have stolen a small amount of change.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 75 of January 26.