Seaham Christmas lights switch-on 2018: 13 pictures as families enjoy festive fun
Christmas has officially arrived in Seaham with the annual lights switch-on - and the night went off with a bang.
Families were treated to a fireworks display, as well as a full programme of festive fun. Mayor of Seaham, Councillor Barbara Allen, pressed the button to mark the start of the Christmas celebrations. If you took the kids along, have a look at our pictures to see if we caught you on camera.
1. All of the lights
Seaham Christmas light switch-on at Church Street.
JPIMedia
2. Getting ready for Christmas
Enjoying the switch-on festivities.
JPIMedia
3. The best seat in the house?
A view of all the action.
Johnston Press
4. The night goes with a bang!
What a finish to the evening!
JPIMedia
