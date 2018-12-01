Seaham Christmas lights switch-on 2018: 13 pictures as families enjoy festive fun

Christmas has officially arrived in Seaham with the annual lights switch-on - and the night went off with a bang.

Families were treated to a fireworks display, as well as a full programme of festive fun. Mayor of Seaham, Councillor Barbara Allen, pressed the button to mark the start of the Christmas celebrations. If you took the kids along, have a look at our pictures to see if we caught you on camera.

1. All of the lights Seaham Christmas light switch-on at Church Street.

2. Getting ready for Christmas Enjoying the switch-on festivities.

3. The best seat in the house? A view of all the action.

4. The night goes with a bang! What a finish to the evening!

