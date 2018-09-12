Seafront ready to host tribute show to Army tradition

A seafront war memorial will provide the backdrop for a ceremony to honour a military tradition this week.

The Sounding of the Retreat will be held on the Terrace Green, in Seaham, where the Tommy statue and cenotaph stand.

Dave McKenna, of the Seaham Remember Them Fund.

The event, now in its third year, will feature the Borneo Band and Bugles of the Durham Army Cadet Force and Houghton-le-Spring Pipes and Drums.

It will echo the Beating the Retreat by regiments, which would signal the end of the day within a barracks as darkness fell and fighting would cease.

Both bands will perform for around 20 minutes before they come together for the finale, which will feature the National Anthem and a short firework display.

The event will take place on Friday from 6.30pm, with the Mayor of Seaham, Barbara Allen, to carry out a review of the combined cadet forces ahead of the performance.

We’ve had an excellent response to this both times it’s been done so far and we hope people come along again this year. Dave McKenna

Activities will also be set up on the green from 3pm.

Organiser Dave McKenna, served as a Colour Sergeant in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and heads up the Seaham Remember Them Fund, which has worked with Seaham Town Council in putting on the gathering.

Dave, who is also a town councillor and will be providing a commentary of the event, said: “We’ve had an excellent response to this both times it’s been done so far and we hope people come along again this year.

“It’s very much a tradition and there’s a lot of pomp around it now.

“We know there’s a lot of support for our services in the area, and we know people will join in and enjoy the evening.”

Events2gogo will be running the stalls on the green, with children’s rides to also be set up.