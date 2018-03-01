Seafront battered by rough seas as tidal surge hits North East coast

As if the heavy snow brought by the 'Beast from the East' wasn’t enough, the North East coast was also struck by a tidal surge today.

High waves crashed over Seaburn promenade and sprayed the coast road as far as Martino’s as the seafront took a battering this afternoon.

Rough seas at Roker this afternoon. Pic: Kevin Brady.

The Environment Agency put out a warning ahead of the surge, which was the result of strong easterly waves and spring tides.

Although some brave souls still chose to walk along the front, it was advised that people should steer clear of coastal paths and promenades.

A flood warning is also in place for the Wear estuary and Tyne and Wear coast.