Scott scores an award for his work to lead deaf football team

Sunderland Deaf AFC’s manager Scott Garthwaite is celebrating after scooping a top accolade.

Scott has been crowned winner of the NEDSA (North East Disability Sports Awards) prize for the Coach of the Year 2017.

The coach, who was up against 12 other nominees, clinched the award because of his outstanding contributions to the Sunderland Deaf team in the 2016-17 season.

Scott became the first manager in history to guide his team to the English Deaf Football League Cup and Championship Cup titles.

He has earned a reputation as being a strong believer of encouraging his players to be part of the sport they love.

And with his encouragement and guidance, some of the players he has coached are now playing on the international stage as they are involved with England and Scotland Deaf teams.

Scott also achieved his FA Coaching Level 2 during his hectic workload.

In recognition of his work, Scotland Deaf International has called upon Scott’s services to be part of their team and they have given him a coaching role.

His plans for the immediate future are guiding his Sunderland Deaf team to qualification for the Deaf Champions League which would see them take on Europe’s elite deaf teams.

Modest Scott was quick to share the honour after winning the accolade.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when my name was read out.

“I feel very honoured to win the award, but this is also for the team as their commitments has been amazing.”