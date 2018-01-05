Science staff at South Tyneside school clinch national award

Staff at a South Tyneside school beat stiff competition to clinch a national award.

Science technicians at Whitburn CE Academy fended off fended off fierce competition from across the UK to win the prestigious Salters’ National Awards for Science Technicians 2017.

Winning this award is an amazing achievement Judith McKie

The award also comes with a £1000 prize.

Whitburn Academy’s Judith McKie and Jade Norris, were recently awarded the accolade for demonstrating that they were outstanding in enabling high quality practical work in science and for their dedication to professional learning and upskilling.

The Technician of the Year Award is designed to celebrate the significant role played by technicians in delivering outstanding support, innovation and professional development, and is supported.

Judith and Jade travelled to London to accept the prize, which was presented to them by Lord Willetts, executive chairman of the Resolution Foundation and Honorary Freeman of the Salters’ Company who delivered a keynote address at the ceremony.

Judith, head science technician at the Rackly Way school, said: “Winning this award is an amazing achievement.

“We feel extremely privileged and proud to have been chosen to receive this.

“Students can now benefit from microscale science as we can provide extra equipment and resources to bring excitement back into practical science.”

Alan Hardie, Principal of Whitburn CE Academy, said: “Delivering high quality practical lessons in science is integral to engaging pupils and helping them to achieve great success in examinations.

“As the majority of our pupils take separate sciences at GCSE and biology, chemistry and physics are amongst our most popular A-level subjects, Judith and Jade have a huge task in helping staff prepare for practical lessons.

“They’ve achieved a great deal in extending the range of practical activities, which students can experience for themselves and they thoroughly deserve the recognition that the Salters’ Award brings.”